News WTF 10-09-2024 at 11:31 comment views icon

Australian airline plays passengers a movie with «40 minutes of genitalia» — they say it’s a system error

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg

Kateryna Danshyna

News writer

Australian airline plays passengers a movie with «40 minutes of genitalia» — they say it’s a system error

A Qantas flight en route from Sydney to Japan encountered technical problems when the same movie was suddenly shown to all passengers during the flight. Everything would have been fine, but the movie was rated R and showed «sexual content», while passengers were unable to turn off the screens.

Відключайте рекламу - підтримуйте ITC!

As noted by The Guardianis a movie «Daddio» 2023 starring Dakota Johnson. In the story, her character rides in a taxi and tells the driver (Sean Penn) about her sexual adventures. Before the premiere, the film was rated R for «sexual material» and «brief nudity», but one passenger said it looked like a «40-minute show of boobs and genitals».

«Poor children and their parents, you could hear that heavy breathing all over the airplane,» he added.

The airline noted that there was a failure of individual movie selection in the system, which eventually chose «Daddio» as the only option for everyone.

«The movie was clearly not suitable for playback during the entire flight, and we sincerely apologize to our customers. We have subsequently replaced it with a family movie — standard practice for such rare cases when it is not possible to select a separate movie for each passenger», — said a Qantas spokesperson.

Що думаєте про цю статтю?
Голосів:
Файно є
Файно є
Йой, най буде!
Йой, най буде!
Трясця!
Трясця!
Ну такої...
Ну такої...
Бісить, аж тіпає!
Бісить, аж тіпає!
Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send