Australian airline plays passengers a movie with «40 minutes of genitalia» — they say it’s a system error

A Qantas flight en route from Sydney to Japan encountered technical problems when the same movie was suddenly shown to all passengers during the flight. Everything would have been fine, but the movie was rated R and showed «sexual content», while passengers were unable to turn off the screens.

As noted by The Guardianis a movie «Daddio» 2023 starring Dakota Johnson. In the story, her character rides in a taxi and tells the driver (Sean Penn) about her sexual adventures. Before the premiere, the film was rated R for «sexual material» and «brief nudity», but one passenger said it looked like a «40-minute show of boobs and genitals».

«Poor children and their parents, you could hear that heavy breathing all over the airplane,» he added.

The airline noted that there was a failure of individual movie selection in the system, which eventually chose «Daddio» as the only option for everyone.