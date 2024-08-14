AUTO.RIA introduces document sharing through «Action» to verify car owners

The Ukrainian marketplace AUTO.RIA has integrated the document sharing service through «Action». Thanks to this, the car will be able to receive a special mark «Car owner in the ad from the owner. Confirmed through Action».

To use the document sharing service and receive the «Car owner, confirmed through Action» mark, you need to do the following:

log in to the marketplace via «Action.Signature» select a car on the car page «Confirm car ownership» grant permission to share the technical passport via «Action».

According to the press service of the service, the new feature will not only be an advantage when choosing a car, but will also help increase car sales from real owners.

«Document sharing through Diia is when a user sends a copy of a digital document through the Diia app directly to the company’s system. AUTO.RIA has integrated vehicle registration certificate sharing to check car owners. This is convenient for the seller. A few taps in Diia – a copy is already in the AUTO.RIA system, and you have a mark of a confirmed owner. And buyers will see the mark and trust the» ad more,” says Iryna Zabolotna, head of the «Diia» implementation team at the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

This is the second «Diia» service that AUTO.RIA has integrated. Since last year, you can log in to the marketplace through «Diia.Signature». So far, about 121 thousand users have used this authorization option.