The Games section is published with the support of ?

More than 1 million players have chosen the Emperor for their love affairs.

On August 3, 2023, Baldur’s Gate 3 — a role-playing game from Larian Studios was released. A year later, the developers shared statistics about how players played this RPG. Caution, the data may contain spoilers for those who have not yet completed the game.

The vast majority of players (93%) preferred to play as their own character. Among them, 15% chose Dark Urge. The most popular pre-made character was Astarion, followed by Gale and Shadowheart.

Players most often chose classes such as paladin, wizard, and warrior. Instead, druid, ranger, and priest were the least popular. As for the races, elves, half-elves, and humans were preferred.

Romantic interactions in the game also attracted the attention of players. They have kissed their companions more than 75 million times. Tineserda was the leader in the number of kisses with — 27 million, and Astarion took the second place with 15 million. Mintara received the least attention in this regard with only 169,000 kisses.

In the first act of the game, 32.5% of players spent the night with Tyneserda, and 13.5% — with Karlak. Interestingly, 15.6% of players preferred to be alone. 17.6% had a romantic dinner with Karlak, and 12.8% held hands with Le’zelle. Almost half of the players (48.8%) reached the final romantic scene with Tyneserda.

Larian Studios also revealed some spicy details. 658,000 players have had intimate relationships with Galsin, and in 70% of cases he was in human form, and in 30% — in the form of a bear. Another 1.1 million players chose the Emperor for their love affairs.

As for the game achievements, 141,660 players have beaten the game in the heroic mode. 1.8 million players have betrayed the Emperor, and 3.3 million have destroyed a Nethereal brain, 200,000 of which were done with the help of Gale. Interestingly, 1.9 million players tried to turn themselves into cheese.

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.