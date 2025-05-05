Bella Ramsay from The Last of Us series is up for the role of Joan of Arc in the new Warner Bros.

Game of Thrones» and The Last of Us» star Bella Ramsay may have landed her next role — after Liana Mormont and Ellie, the 21-year-old actress will try to embody the French warrior Joan of Arc in the new Warner Bros.

According to insider Daniel Richtman (via World of Reel), will be directed by Baz Luhrmann, known for the biopic «Elvis» and his work on «Moulin Rouge!» and «The Great Gatsby», while Ramsay has begun negotiations for the lead role (the other candidates have not been revealed).

The upcoming film is defined as an «epic story about Joan of Arc, a young French peasant woman who believed that God sent her to lead an army and save her country during the Hundred Years War». It’s not clear what the film adaptation will bring to the table, given that Roberto Rossellini, Victor Fleming, Luc Besson and, more recently, Bruno Dumont have brought the warrior’s story to the screen, but there is speculation that at least the choice of Ramsay in the lead role will attract a lot of attention.

The creators of The Last of Us series continue to be mercilessly criticized for choosing an actress to play Ellie, and with the second season, these criticisms have only intensified. In the second game, the character was already older and more physically developed, while Bella remained with her previous parameters, although she admitted that she attended exhausting workouts.

In a recent interview, the actress herself shared her thoughts on these differences, and among other things, she said that removed from social media because of hate speech.