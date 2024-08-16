The actress who plays Abby in «The Last Of Us» was hired as a bodyguard — because of hate speech against her character

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

In the second season «The Last Of Us» actress Caitlin Deaver was cast as AbbyHowever, this choice was initially criticized because the actress’s physique is somewhat different from the image envisioned in The Last of Us Part II.

The actress also faced additional problems due to the hate towards the character itself, which led to Deaver hiring a bodyguard during filming.

«There are people who genuinely hate Abby, who is actually a fictional character, not a real person. That’s why Caitlyn had to hire extra security during the filming,», — said Deaver’s co-star Isabela Merced (via Screen Runt).

Merced herself plays Dinah — another character drawn from the game in the series, and she has previously said that played both parts of The Last of Us all weekend to qualify for the casting.

Bella Ramsay and Pedro Pascal return to the roles of Ellie and Joel in the second season, while among the newcomers, in addition to Merced and Deaver, you can see Young Masino as Jesse. Also, his character Isaac from the games dubbed on television by Jeffrey Wright.

Interesting fact: Caitlin Deaver is extremely similar to Ellie in The Last of Us games, and it was her fans who were promoting the role when the idea of a film adaptation appeared in the 2010s. The actress also played the role of Nathan Drake’s daughter in the epilogue of Naughty Dog Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

The debut season of the show, based on the events of The Last of Us, released for PS3 in 2013, consisted of 9 episodes, which were broadcasted duringconstantly breaking records in terms of views. Subsequently «The last of us»nominated for 24 awards «Emmy» and eventually won eight trophies. It was announced two weeks after the last episode of the first one aired in March last year.

The second season of the series will follow the storyline of The Last of Us Part 2. Earlier, HBO announceda new team of directorswhich has joined the second season of «The Last of Us —, led by Mark Milod, who worked on «The Heirs» and «Game of Thrones». Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman are still the showrunners and executive producers of the show.

The exact date of the second season premiere of «The Last Of Us» has not yet been announced, but it is tentatively scheduled for 2025.

