Big Brother is watching you: MPs want to launch video surveillance of Ukrainians and vehicles

It seems that Ukrainian MPs have decided to establish total control over Ukrainians. Draft law No. 11031 contains the relevant innovations. In February of this year, it was registered by MPs from the «Servant of the People» faction Vyacheslav Medyanyk, Maksym Pavlyuk, Serhiy Kuzminykh, Oleksandr Bakumov and others. Now the Verkhovna Rada plans to return to its consideration.

The draft law No. 11031 is titled «On a Unified System of Video Monitoring of Public Security». It provides for the identification of citizens by a video surveillance system based on a certain set of biometric data and information about a person, such as name, date of birth, information about the registered or declared place of residence (stay), digitized image of the person’s face, and the registration number of the taxpayer’s account card.

In particular, this system will be able to track car data. This may have significant consequences for persons who evade mobilization and updating their data in the TCC. Thus, the system will simplify the search for evaders’ vehicles.

The objects of video monitoring are expected to be:

information objects, which include individuals and vehicles;

public places;

other public areas;

territories, buildings, structures of educational and healthcare institutions and premises therein;

things and objects, etc.

The identification of an information object «natural person» will be carried out on the basis of a certain set of biometric data and such information about the person:

your own name,

date of birth/death,

place of birth,

gender,

information on the registered or declared place of residence (stay) of a person, deregistration of a person’s place of residence or change of place of residence (stay) of a person,

information about citizenship or lack thereof,

a digitized image of a person’s face,

registration number of the taxpayer’s account card or series and number of the person’s passport document (for individuals who, due to their religious beliefs, refuse to accept the registration number of the taxpayer’s account card in accordance with the law).

The vehicle will be identified on the basis of the following information: make, model, color, year of manufacture, license plate, information about the owner of the vehicle (surname, full name, patronymic (if any), date of birth, full name and identification code of the legal entity in the Unified State Register of Enterprises and Organizations of Ukraine (for legal entities), address of registration of the individual’s place of residence or address of the legal entity’s location.

In order to obtain information to identify objects, the video monitoring system will interact with various state registers. In particular, it will interact with the Unified State Demographic Register, the Unified Information and Analytical System for Migration Management, the National System of Biometric Verification and Identification of Ukrainian Citizens, Foreigners and Stateless Persons, the Unified State Register of Vehicles, and the State Register of Individuals — Taxpayers.

Personal data (information about an individual, vehicle owner, etc.) is stored and processed in public security video monitoring systems for the period necessary to achieve the purposes of processing such data as defined by law, but not more than 15 years.

Source: Judicial and legal newspaper