News Software 10-08-2024 at 19:45 comment views icon

Blocking Telegram: Poltava regional council prepares to ban the messenger in the region

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg

Vadym Karpus

News writer

Blocking Telegram: Poltava regional council prepares to ban the messenger in the region

The Poltava Regional Council has begun preparations for a vote to ban Telegram in the region. The plans became known from the broadcast of a meeting of the deputy commission on regulations.

Відключайте рекламу - підтримуйте ITC!

The commission of deputies considered the issue «On the ban on the use of Telegram». One of the deputies noted that he had to register through this messenger to get into the State Agrarian Register. This caused indignation among the deputies, since «Telegram’s servers are located in St. Petersburg», which creates a risk of information transfer to Russia.

Referring to the explanations of the Ukrainian special services, the deputies unanimously recommended banning Telegram in Poltava region. This issue will now be considered at a session meeting of the Poltava Regional Council.

As a reminder, since last month Ukraine bans the use of Telegram on work devices for officials and the military. The use of the messenger is also restricted at critical infrastructure facilities due to the threat to national security.

The SBU and the General Staff reported that Russians are actively using Telegram for cyberattacks, spreading malware, determining the geolocation of users, and adjusting missile strikes.

Source: zmist

Що думаєте про цю статтю?
Голосів:
Файно є
Файно є
Йой, най буде!
Йой, най буде!
Трясця!
Трясця!
Ну такої...
Ну такої...
Бісить, аж тіпає!
Бісить, аж тіпає!
Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send