Bloodborne was launched on a PC using the shadPS4 emulator. But there is a nuance

The Games section is published with the support of ?

The development team of the PlayStation 4 emulator called shadPS4 has released the first gameplay video of Bloodborne on a personal computer.

The video appeared on Discord server project and demonstrates the operation of an unreleased version of the emulator.

Although the developers did not add an FPS counter, the game runs smoothly visually, probably reaching around 30 frames per second. Despite the unexpected performance, the gameplay is accompanied by numerous graphical problems that do not allow you to play Bloodborne in full.

In addition to Bloodborne, the shadPS4 emulator also demonstrates good results with other games. In particular, Red Dead Redemption Remastered is already running at a stable 30 frames per second.

ShadPS4 unexpectedly appeared on the «emulation scene and instantly outperformed the competition. The other six PlayStation 4 emulators (psOff, fpPS4, Spine, RPCSX, Kyty, and GPCS4) are far behind in development. Therefore, if any PS4 emulator can one day allow PC players to enjoy Bloodborne, it will certainly be shadPS4.

Bloodborne — is an action-adventure video game developed by FromSoftware and released exclusively for the PlayStation 4 in 2015. The game features a dark gothic atmosphere, challenging bosses, and a deep lore inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft. Bloodborne has been recognized by critics and players alike for its unique style, addictive gameplay, and high difficulty. Despite numerous requests from fans, the developers have not yet released an official PC version of the game or an update for the PlayStation 5 that would allow the game to run at 60 frames per second.

Source: Dsogaming, Wiki

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.