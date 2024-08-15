BMW M Adaptive Suspension: fitted but not available at no extra cost

It was believed that the adaptive suspension in BMW cars (M Adaptive Suspension) is not a subscription option, as the company tried to do with heated seats. But in fact, it can be used on a subscription basis or received after purchasing a car.

As it turned out, M Adaptive Suspension, which BMW offers as an optional extra, is available on the respective vehicles from the start. All the necessary equipment is already installed in the car. However, only those who pay extra money for it can use this option.

The principle of additional paid options is not new to the automotive industry. However, usually an additional option involves the installation of additional equipment. However, in the case of BMW, all the necessary equipment has already been installed – even in cars where the customer did not order the adaptive suspension.In fact, the cost of this equipment is already included in the cost of production. However, not all customers can use it, but only those who pay extra money for it.

This became known from a post on Reddit that BMW Slovenia offers adaptive suspension for M-series cars for €30 euros per month as a subscription. Subsequently, a BMW representative in North America confirmed that this option is installed from the factory and can be activated later if desired.

«Adaptive Suspension is available in the Connected Drive store in the US, but a subscription is not «required». It is still available as a factory option, but can be added through the store to certain vehicles that did not originally have it. Customers can try it out for a month for free, and if they like it, they can choose a monthly or annual subscription if they wish, or just buy it outright for a one-time fee of $500»

In other words, if you buy a BMW with the M Adaptive Suspension option, you already have it installed. But it is not always available. The cost of the equipment has already been included in the price of the car. Checking the box in the software options only unlocks the adaptive suspension so that you can use it. So, with a one-time payment of $500 for the permanent use of the adaptive suspension, the car owner will pay for something that he or she technically already has.

Source: motor1