BNB token will surge to $2,775 by the end of 2028 — Standard Chartered

Jeffrey Kendrick, head of digital asset research at Standard Chartered, predicted that the token of the largest Binance crypto exchange (BNB) could reach $2775 by the end of 2028. The current price is $601.

In his analysis of the BNB Chain, the expert noted that the coin is used by decentralized exchanges, credit protocols, and in liquid staking. Despite relatively static activity, BNB’s price stability makes it a reliable benchmark for the digital asset market.

The projected growth to $2,775 means a more than fourfold increase over the next four years, although Standard Chartered expects this to be lower than BTC and ETH due to BNB’s limited innovation and slower growth of the BNB Chain ecosystem.

«Since May 2021, BNB has traded almost exactly the same as an unweighted basket of Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of both profitability and volatility,» Kendrick noted.

The report notes that BNB has a deflationary BNB tokenization and will remain closely aligned with Binance’s leading role in the crypto ecosystem, reinforcing its utility as an industry-wide barometer.

Source: The Block