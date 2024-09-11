BYD Han 2025 has updated batteries, increased mileage and reduced prices at the same time

BYD has presented an updated Han electric sedan for the 2025 model year. At the same time, the company reduced the price of the updated version compared to its predecessor.

The 2025 BYD Han is equipped with Blade Battery batteries. They are safer and more durable. Electric models now have a range of 506 to 701 km, and fast charging allows you to reach 80% capacity in half an hour.

The plug-in hybrid version uses the fifth generation of the DM-i hybrid system with a 1.5T turbo engine and an electric motor. It accelerates to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds. In hybrid mode, the car consumes 3.8 liters of fuel per 100 kilometers and has a range of up to 1350 kilometers.

The BYD Han 2025 is equipped with the DiPilot 300 system with LiDAR and Nvidia Orin-X, which provides assistance on the roads. The DiSus-C suspension system provides a comfortable ride by adjusting the damping in real time.

The design of Han 2025 remains similar to its predecessor, but with some changes. A new Fashion gray color has been added and the front end has been updated. The black sports package adds aggressiveness. The dimensions remain the same as in previous models: 4975 mm in length, 1910 mm in width and 1495 mm in height, and the wheelbase is 2920 mm.

Inside, the Han 2025 offers a 15.6-inch touchscreen with support for voice commands and 3D navigation. Comfort is added by seats with massage and a customizable lighting system. The Dynaudio audio system has 12 speakers.

Prices for the new Han 2025 for the plug-in hybrid version start at €21,000 and reach €28,000. PHEV models are about €500 cheaper than their predecessors. The price of the all-electric version starts at €22760, and the top model costs €29800.

Over the past 4 years, more than 800 thousand different modifications of BYD Han have been sold.