BYD Seal EV is a Chinese analog of Tesla Model 3, but $10 thousand cheaper

BYD has unveiled its Seal EV electric sedan for the 2025 model year, similar to the Tesla Model 3. At the same time, the new BYD Seal EV costs less than $25 thousand, which is almost $10 thousand cheaper than the Tesla Model 3 in China.

The 2025 Seal is BYD’s first electric sedan to run on the updated e-Platform 3.0 Evo platform. It debuted in the Sea Lion 07 in May, a midsize electric crossover that is seen as a potential competitor to the Tesla Model Y. BYD has improved the platform by increasing the range and power of the engines, providing faster charging and advanced intelligent driving software.

The updated Seal EV of the 2025 model lineup has a LiDAR on the roof, which will unlock new ADAS capabilities. BYD has also replaced its signature «Build Your Dreams» badge on the rear with a red «BYD» logo. This move mirrors the new Model 3, which has a new «TESLA» badge on the rear.

The interior of the Seal EV is similar to the Model 3, although there are notable differences. The Chinese electric vehicle offers a driver display screen and many more physical buttons and knobs than the Model 3. The interior has a proprietary 15.6-inch rotating infotainment screen. In the Ocean series, the seats have a wave-like pattern.

At 4,800 mm long, 1,875 mm wide and 1,460 mm high with a wheelbase of 2,920 mm, the new BYD Seal has the same dimensions as the Model 3 (4,720 mm long x 1,848 mm wide x 1,442 mm high).

The price of the BYD Seal EV 2025 starts at $24.5 thousand for the version with a range of 510 km. For comparison, the price of the Tesla Model 3 in China starts at $32.3 thousand, although it provides greater autonomy. The difference in price is about $7.8 thousand. At the same time, the most expensive version of the Seal EV costs $33.5 thousand, and the price of the Model 3 reaches $46.8 thousand.

