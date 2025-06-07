Capcom showed a trailer for Resident Evil 9 — the game will be released next year

The audience of Summer Game Fest 2025 found out that Resident Evil 9 is coming soon. During the event Capcom has revealed a full trailer for Resident Evil Requiem.

Host Jeff Keely announced the game on stage, saying that it will be a «bold shift for the franchise in both tone and gameplay» and will feature «cinematic high-stakes action». The video itself hardly reveals the gameplay.

At first, the trailer really seems very cinematic (and detective) because of the angles, the surroundings, and the obviously extremely high-quality graphics, in particular in the faces of FBI officers and others. The horror appears at the third minute of the video. It seems that the game will feature the ruined city of Raccoon City, destroyed by nuclear weapons at the end of Resident Evil 3. There is also a brief glimpse of a police station in ruins. The footage may hint at open-world elements. The official description of the game is not very informative:

«Requiem for the Dead. The nightmare of the living. Resident Evil Requiem — the ninth game in the main Resident Evil series. Get ready to escape from death in an immersive experience that pierces to the core. A new era of survival horror will begin in 2026. Technological advances combined with the deep experience of the development team create a story with rich characters and immersive gameplay — more exciting than ever».

It seems that Requiem will introduce a new protagonist — FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft, who is investigating a series of strange deaths. She is ordered to return to the scene of her own mother’s murder — reporter Alyssa Ashcroft from Resident Evil Outbreak. After the office scenes, Grace appears tied to a gurney. Someone mysterious says: «Now I know you’re the one I’ve been looking for… special. The chosen one». February 27, 2026 single-player survival horror will still be released on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S.

