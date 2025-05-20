CD Projekt Red sells The Witcher trilogy with up to 90% discounts — in honor of the 10th anniversary of the third installment

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is celebrating its 10th anniversary — and to mark the occasion, CD Projekt Red has organized a large-scale sale of the entire series.

Until May 25, you can buy all The Witcher games at very low prices. In Steam, the trilogy costs less than ₴200, and the third part will cost only ₴94 separately. Here’s what the discounts look like:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — ₴94 (90% off)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition — ₴229 (80% discount)

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition — ₴59 (85% off)

The Witcher: Enhanced Edition — ₴37 (85% off)

The Witcher Trilogy (1+2+3 basic) — ₴171 (88% discount)

If you haven’t played «The Witcher» yet or have ever thought of revisiting this CDPR masterpiece, this is a good time. For ₴229, you can get the full version of the third part, which includes the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions. In addition, the version for PC and next-gen consoles has been updated to support 60 FPS, improved reflections, and other graphical enhancements.

At the same time, the developers released a festive trailer to celebrate the anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt:

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings — a smaller but still strong installment with a linear structure and a political plot. For ₴59, you will get a 20-30 hour campaign with a high-quality scenario. If you play this part first and then the third, you can transfer saves that affect the plot. For example, a cool feature is Geralt’s neck tattoo, which he can get in the second part.

The first game — The Witcher — is best suited for fans who want to see where it all started. It’s archaic, with awkward controls and confusing tutorials, but it has a lot of interesting elements that were not present in the other installments (eh, those cards). By the way, the developers recently shared their memories of how The development of the first part turned the studio into chaos.

The sale also includes several related games in The Witcher universe:

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales — ₴119 (80% discount)

The Witcher Adventure Game — ₴25 (85% off)

GWENT: Rogue Mage — ₴53 (70% off) — this is a storyline spin-off to the free-to-play Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

A day earlier, ITC wrote that the mods returned the skill system from the first game to The Witcher 3, adding more than 200 new abilities. The game also received 13 skill trees based on the original game. The news also lists several other mods that you might like.

Source: =Steam