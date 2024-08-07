Cheaper than Gemini 1.5 Pro: OpenAI has reduced prices for access to the GPT-4o model

The GPT-4o — is OpenAI’s most advanced multimodal model, and it is now available. The company announced that the new model, gpt-4o-2024-08-06, is now available for $2.50 per 1 million incoming tokens and $10.00 per 1 million outgoing tokens.

Compared to gpt-4o-2024-05-13, these new prices are 50% lower for incoming tokens and 33% lower for outgoing tokens. For comparison, the Gemini 1.5 Pro model costs $3.50 for 1 million incoming tokens and $10.50 for 1 million outgoing tokens.

At DevDay 2023, OpenAI first announced a JSON mode that generates valid JSON output from the model, but the response did not follow a specific pattern. Now, OpenAI has announced Structured Outputs in the API, which ensure that model-generated outputs will exactly match the JSON schemas provided by developers. This Structured Outputs feature is now publicly available in the API.

OpenAI has updated its Python and Node SDKs with built-in support for Structured Outputs. Structured Outputs with function calls are now available on all OpenAI models that support function calls in the API. This applies to gpt-4o, gpt-4o-mini, gpt-4-0613, and gpt-3.5-turbo-0613. This feature can be used in the Chat Completions API, Assistants API, and Batch API, even with visual inputs.

Structured Outputs with response formats are available for gpt-4o-mini and gpt-4o-2024-08-06, as well as any models configured based on these models. This feature can be used in the Chat Completions API, Assistants API, and Batch API, as well as with visual inputs.

The ongoing price war between OpenAI and Google, marked by recent significant price cuts by both companies, is a promising development for developers. This increased competition is expected to spur innovation, leading to even more powerful and affordable large-scale language models in the future.

Source: neowin