Chinese analog of Hyperloop successfully passes tests: the goal is — 1000 km/h

China has carried out another successful test of its Hyperloop analog, a superfast magnetic cushion train that is planned to accelerate to 1000 kilometers per hour.

The China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation has conducted new tests of a high-speed magnetic cushion train. The test took place on a 2-kilometer low-vacuum pipeline in Shanxi Province in northern China.

According to the report According to the state news agency Xinhua, the demonstration showed the ability of the advanced transportation system to perform «controlled navigation, stable levitation and safe stopping».

The Chinese system, like other versions of maglev technology, uses magnetic levitation to eliminate friction between the train and the tracks. This ensures smoother and faster movement. Low vacuum tubes also reduce air resistance, allowing trains to move faster with less energy.

Although some Western media reported that China’s transportation system recently reached speeds of 1000 km/h, this is not true. The report did not mention the specific speed achieved, instead noting that the technology is still «striving to reach» these ultra-high speeds.

Preliminary tests showed that the vehicle is capable of reaching speeds of over 623 km/h on a full-scale test track.

After the recent test in China, companies in the US are hoping that this news can renew interest (and undoubtedly investment) in Hyperloop technology in other parts of the world.

Andrés de León, CEO of the American company HyperloopTT, commented:

«China’s recent success with the T-Flight system clearly demonstrates that hyperloop technology is not a distant dream, but a reality that is fast approaching. This breakthrough underscores the enormous potential of hyperloop as the future of transportation, offering unprecedented speed, efficiency and sustainability».

Source: Iflscience