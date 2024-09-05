Chinese miracle: Black Myth Wukong earned almost $1 billion in two weeks

The Games section is published with the support of ?

The video game Black Myth: Wukong by Chinese studio Game Science has achieved phenomenal commercial success, according to a new report by Video Game Insights.

According to the report, the game earned $879 million on Steam alone. The average playing time of each user is almost 32 hours. Experts estimate the total number of copies sold at 18 million.

Update – Black Myth: Wukong has now sold an estimated 17 million units.https://t.co/9dFU5Gmiuq pic.twitter.com/1PxyIZBSyO — Video Game Insights (@VG_Insights) September 2, 2024

Statistics SteamDB shows a record number of simultaneous players — 2.4 million people two weeks ago. The game garners over a million active users daily, with peak numbers on weekends.

China remains the main market for Black Myth: Wukong. At the time of the game’s release, 80% of sales came from this country. Now this figure is 76%.

The success of the game did not come as a surprise. Even before the release, Black Myth: Wukong showed high pre-order rates. In the first three days after its release, the game earned more than $10 million.

Black Myth: Wukong — is a Chinese action-RPG based on the classic Chinese novel «Journey to the West» and tells the story of the search for the relics of the monkey king Sun Wukong after the events of the novel. Black Myth: Wukong received «generally positive» reviews from critics, according to the review aggregator Metacritic. The average score was 81 points out of 100. The developer is the Chinese studio Game Science.

The game was released on August 20, 2024 on PC (Steam, Epic Games) and PlayStation 5. The version for Xbox Series X|S has not yet been announced. However, the story of the monkey king is not over yet, as the developers are rumored to be two DLCs are being prepared.

