Citroen Ami in Ukraine: what a compact city electric car for UAH 347.3 thousand is capable of

Citroen has presented a subcompact city electric car Citroen Ami in Ukraine. With a length of only 2.41 m, a width of 1.39 m and a height of 1.52 m, this car takes up only half of a conventional parking space and is easy to maneuver in traffic jams and tight parking lots. The turning radius is only 7.2 meters.

In addition to the driver, the Citroen Ami can carry one passenger or luggage in the passenger seat. With the My Cargo Kit, the car becomes the Ami Cargo version, which can carry packages or other items in the 200-liter luggage compartment. In the passenger version, 63 liters of useful space is available for transporting items. The vehicle weighs only 483 kg. It can carry a payload with a driver for 140 km.

The electric car is equipped with a 6 kW motor that provides 4.5 nm of torque. It is capable of accelerating the car to a top speed of 45 km/h. Citroen Ami accelerates from 0 to top speed in 10 seconds. The 5.4 kWh battery provides a range of up to 75 km. It takes 4 hours to charge from a regular outlet. The car has R14 steel wheels.

The basic equipment of the Citroen Ami includes 2 front seats, a panoramic glass roof, LED headlights, 1 USB charging port, heating and ventilation system. The enhanced Pets package additionally offers a smartphone mount and smartphone connection to the car, a black rear spoiler, and some decorative elements.

The price of the base version of Citroen Ami is UAH 347.3 thousand. The improved Pets version is estimated at UAH 372 thousand. This is probably the cheapest new electric car on the Ukrainian market at the moment.