Civilization VII: 25-minute video with an analysis of new mechanics, narrated by the star of «Game of Thrones»

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Firaxis has published a detailed overview of the game’s innovations, which will be released on February 11, 2025.

The developers of Civilization VII are preparing the largest and most ambitious game in the series. For the first time, the strategy will be released simultaneously on personal computers and consoles. The key difference between the new installment is that the player will now control not just one civilization throughout the game. Instead, when changing the era of development, you need to choose a new nation whose bonuses and features will be better suited for the game.

Civilization VII features three eras: Antiquity, the Age of Discovery, and the Modern Age. Actions within the previous era and the technologies explored will influence the choice of civilization in the next one. In this way, the developers aim to solve the problem that has existed in the series for many years, when some civilizations were strong at an early stage, while others were revealed only in later eras.

We have expanded the list of leaders to include not only prominent statesmen but also great philosophers and scientists of their time. Leaders can be associated with any civilization, but for supporters of the historical approach, there is a filter that will suggest the origin of a particular character.

The developers have improved the graphics and added more details to cities and unit models. The mechanics of combat remained unchanged, but the studio tried to add liveliness to the movements of armies during clashes on the battlefield. By the way, units no longer receive XP and promotions. The game will also feature navigable rivers.

British actress Gwendoline Christie, known for her role as Brienne of Tarth in the TV series «Game of Thrones», gave her voice to the in-game narrator. A separate trailer was made for her.

A 2K account is required for online play.

2K and Firaxis have started accepting pre-orders for the strategy (Steam і Epic Games). The standard edition of Sid Meier’s Civilization VII will cost 2999₴, the Deluxe Edition — 4299₴, and the Founders Edition — 5599₴.

Source: PCgamer, IGN

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.