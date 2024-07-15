Classic PC games are now officially available on iOS: what you need to know

A PC emulator that allows you to run classic computer games on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro has appeared in the App Store. It is called UTM SE. This is the first time Apple has allowed a PC emulator for iOS and visionOS on its platform.

To use UTM SE To run classic games on Apple devices, you first need to download a ready-made virtual machine. UTM offers several of them for free on its website. You can also create your own virtual machine from scratch.

We are happy to announce that UTM SE is available (for free) on iOS and visionOS App Store (and coming soon to AltStore PAL)! Shoutouts to AltStore team for their help and to Apple for reconsidering their policy.https://t.co/HAV5JnT5GO — UTM (@UTMapp) July 13, 2024

Earlier, Apple refused to host UTM SE. However, the development team was able to create a «JIT-less build» with the help of another developer to meet Apple’s restrictions.

In the near future, UTM SE will also appear on the alternative platform AltStore PAL, which will allow users from the European Union to use this emulator.

«Thank you very much to the AltStore team for their help and to Apple for revising their policy,» the UTM team wrote.

Source: Engadget