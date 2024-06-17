Collins Aerospace HMDS Gen 3 helmet for $400,000 makes F-35 fighter «transparent» for pilot

For the effective use of the F-35 fighter, Collins Aerospace has developed a $400,000 HMDS Gen 3 pilot helmet. The high-tech device literally makes the aircraft invisible to the pilot — it provides a 360° view.

It took a decade to develop the HMDS Gen 3 helmet. The helmet serves as the main display for the pilot and the screen for the F-35’s weapon control system. It has 6 cameras mounted on the outside of the aircraft and pointing in all directions. The visor displays a «stitched» image from these cameras. So, if you look down, you can see the ground or clouds — not very pleasant for an ordinary person who is not a professional pilot.

HMDS Gen 3 provides a continuous display of flight information and sensor data. The helmet converts this information into an augmented reality overlay. Pilots can mark and track air and ground objects, «their» and the enemy. To do this, just look at them using the targeting system.

The helmet has a built-in night vision system with a 30° by 40° viewing angle and 100% coverage. It eliminates the need for separate night vision goggles. Infrared cameras on the F-35 fuselage allow the pilot to see even in complete darkness.

Every smallest detail of the HMDS Gen 3 is custom designed and laser cut individually for each user. Each pilot’s head is scanned for a precise fit. The distance between the pupils of the pilot is precisely measured so that a seamless image can be reproduced on the sight. The distance from the eye to the viewfinder is also measured to ensure that everything is in perfect focus.

Everything is so detailed that even if you get a new hairstyle or change the shape of your head in any way, such as getting fat or losing weight, the helmet will no longer fit properly. Every 120 days, the helmet is tested to ensure that it is functioning properly and meets the standards.

Sources: Collins Aerospace, New Atlas