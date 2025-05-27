Cyberpunk 2077 graphics compared on Switch 2 and Steam Deck — Nintendo is ahead, but there’s a caveat

Nintendo Switch 2 hasn’t even been released yet, and players have begun to be bribed with Cyberpunk 2077 graphics.

Videos showing how the game looks on the new console have been posted online. YouTube channel Cycu1 showed how Switch 2 handles Cyberpunk compared to Steam Deck, PS4 Pro, PS5, Xbox Series S, and PC. The CDPR project will be one of the big titles that will be ported to the new console.

The new version of the game for Switch 2 has pretty decent graphics, a stable frame rate, and even looks better in some places than Steam Deck. The first video shows footage from Switch 2 side by side with the original release of version 1.0 on PS4 Pro. There is also a comparison with PS5 with ray tracing, Xbox Series S, and the latest version of the game on PS4 Pro. And also — with Steam Deck. And here comes the nuance.

The portable version on Steam Deck ran in real time, while the video from Nintendo Switch 2 was edited in advance. The author immediately warned that the graphics settings on Steam Deck might not be optimal. However, even with this in mind, the new Nintendo console holds up well and doesn’t fall short in terms of frames or detail. But loses to Steam Deck in battery capacity

It should be noted that the release of Cyberpunk 2077 on Nintendo Switch 2 will be released on June 5 — on the same day as the console itself. The game will be released in the Ultimate Edition format and will include the base version and the Phantom Liberty DLC directly on the cartridge. CDPR has put a lot of effort into adapting the game to the new console, and the result is not meager.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Before the release, Nintendo gave players a tough ultimatum: either you play without mods or your console is turned into a brick (and not just block the account). Resellers are also given a fight to avoid manipulation Switch 2 pre-orders are available only to owners of the original console