«Cynical money grab»: director of the original «The Crow» criticizes the reboot of the movie with Bill Skashgord

Alex Proyas, the director of the cult 1994 film «The Crow», seems to be less than thrilled with the remake starring Bill Skashgord.

«I think the remake — is a cynical money grab. And it doesn’t seem to be that much money», — Proyas wrote on his Facebook page (via Variety).

It appears that the director referred to a failed debut of a new «Crow»which earned only $4.6 million in the United States — with a budget of $50 million.

Proyas says it hurts him to see the negative reaction of the audience to a movie that is directly related to his creation:

«I get no joy from seeing negative things about the work of any fellow filmmakers. I am sure that the actors and crew really had good intentions, as we all do in any movie. But I think the reaction of the fans speaks for itself. “The Crow — is not just a movie, Brandon Lee died during its making, and it was completed as a testament to a tragic loss».

The director also shared a few reviews of the reboot, which, as we mentioned earlier, were mostly far from positive. On Rotten Tomatoes The film was rated by a modest 20% of viewers and 64% of critics, and reviews called it a «silly and sloppy imitation of a 1990s classic», criticized the weak supporting cast, called the narrative boring, and the direction — terrible.

«The Raven» is an adaptation of James O’Barr’s iconic comic book and relaunches the legendary franchise that spans four films and began with an adaptation by director Alex Proyas starring Brandon Lee. This time around, Rupert Sanders («Snow White and the Huntsman») is on board to direct, and the film stars Bill Skashgord («It»), singer FKA Twigs and Danny Huston («X-Men: Wolverine») as the lead antagonist.

According to Screen Rant even without adjusting for inflation, this year’s remake marked the lowest debut in the franchise’s history: the 1994 film started with $11.8 million, while its sequel, 1996’s «City of Angels», earned $9.8 million. The next two installments, «Salvation» 2000 and «Cruel Communion» 2005, had a limited theatrical release.

