«Damn cool!»: Quentin Tarantino named the best action movie of the year — critics gave it 63% on Rotten Tomatoes

Quentin Tarantino’s preferences are often differ from the standard opinions of criticswhich happened in the case of the movie «Havoc», which was previously panned by both journalists and viewers.

Havoc — is an action film directed by Gareth Evans, where «Venom» star Tom Hardy plays the role of a detective who has to find the missing son of a politician and unravel a dark network of conspiracies and corruption in the city. The film debuted on Netflix on April 25, 2025, and received rather mediocre reviews: on Rotten Tomatoes, it has only 63% from critics and a mirror 36% from the audience; IMDb rating is also «average» — 5.7/10.

Instead, Tarantino, in comments on the Video Archives podcast (via World of Reel) intervened in the discussion to sing the praises of «Havoc» as the best action movie of the year, which he mentioned with a wrong English title.

«Has anyone seen the Netflix movie Chaos [actually Havoc], directed by the guy who made The Raid?» — he asked before adding directly: “It’s fucking awesome!”».

Readers quickly corrected the director to the correct name. But a mention from Tarantino is a mention from Tarantino — and such praise will probably make anyone in Hollywood happy, even if it’s a mistake. We would like to remind you that earlier Quentin praised «Joker 2», which failed like a box office and according to estimatesand is also known for his love of Woody Allen’s romantic comedy «Something Else», which many perceived as a nonsense of the end of the director’s career (Tarantino calls it the best film of the 2000s).

In April, it was reported that «Once Upon a Time in Hollywood» would receive Continuation with a separate story of Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Tarantino wrote the script, but David Fincher will direct the movie.

According to Quentin’s close friend Sean Fennessey, Booth’s further adventures will take place in 1977 — that is, about eight years after the events of «Once Upon a Time in Hollywood». Interestingly, in March 2023, Tarantino himself said that the action of his next (tenth and last) film will take place in the 1970s— the same one that was originally intended to be dedicated to a famous film critic.