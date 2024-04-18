Quentin Tarantino suddenly changed his mind about «Film Critic» and is looking for a new idea for his last 10th film

We expected to see Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt у «Movie Critic» / The Movie Critic, the last 10th movie of the famous Quentin Tarantino? Forget it. The director of «Pulp Fiction» and other cinematic masterpieces suddenly dropped the project and is now looking for something else for his 10th film, which is supposed to be his last feature, according to specialized publications Deadline and THR.

The exact reasons for Quentin Tarantino’s spontaneous decision are unknown. At the same time, THR sources report that the director rewrote the script several times, which in turn delayed the start of filming. In the end, Tarantino abandoned the idea of bringing the script «Film Critic» to the big screen (probably because it did not meet the maestro’s expectations) and returned to where he started.

While working on «The Film Critic», which was supposed to take the audience to Los Angeles in the late 1970s and tell the story of a cynical critic who writes movie reviews for a porn magazine. But the original concept changed several times — the last time it was reported that Tarantino decided to make the main character Cliff Booth, one of the key characters in the director’s previous work «Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood», and Brad Pitt was supposedly ready to return to the role. But it seems that all this is history.

Earlier, Quentin Tarantino made it clear that he had no plans to shoot a «Kill Bill» threequel, so we can’t expect a sequel to the famous action movie about a revengeful bride either. So, we cross out «Film Criticism» and wait for news from our favorite director.