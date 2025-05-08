Death Stranding 2 got 30 minutes of gameplay — new biomes, base ship and Sam’s skill tree

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach got 30 minutes of gameplay — Hideo Kojima continues to change the approach to traveling in the game. New tools, characters, and improvements have been added.

Although the details of the plot are still kept secret — the game promises an even deeper immersion into the world. It seems that this time the connections between people will be the main driving force. A lot of attention is paid to the appearance of Sam and Lou, as well as interaction with other well-known characters. And to avoid confusion, here are all the main novelties by sub-items.

Skill tree and style flexibility

One of the key novelties is the skill system. Players can choose the specialization that best suits their playstyle. For example, more stable aiming for those who focus on combat or a reduction in the number of steps for stealthy movement. It is also possible to extend the range of the Odradek sensor for cautious couriers.

These skills can be customized depending on the mission and the environment. But no one is forcing you to use them — you can leave Sam as he was.

DHV Magellan — ship as home and «family» around

The Magellan is Sam’s new base. The giant ship travels through tar streams and allows you to reach previously inaccessible biomes. But most importantly, it gives Sam the feeling that he has a place to return to after a difficult mission.

In the first part, meetings with other characters were quite isolated: a separate room for Hartman, a laboratory for Mama, personal scenes with Fragile. In the sequel, Sam often returns to Magellan, where the ever-expanding team lives. This creates a lively, more organic communication that adds depth to the story.

Directed by Magellan Tharman — a character modeled after George Miller, director of «Mad Max». He has lost his arm, which is the source of his «phantom pain». His arm, which no longer belongs to the world of the living, also has a connection to BT. This is probably what allows him to control the ship in resin and on the Beach.

Preppers, spin-offs and local dramas

The preppers are back — and this time their stories are scattered across all regions. Side quests reveal local conflicts, personal tragedies, and «what people are going through and what they want». The scenario has become less abstract and more rooted in the reality of the post-apocalyptic world.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Some new faces — are guest stars. Their roles are still being kept secret, but we already know that some of the preppers were voiced by real celebrities.

Dollman — a talking doll

Sam’s new constant companion is Dollman. This is a strange character who lives in a doll and travels with the main character. He comments on events, sometimes gives suggestions, sometimes philosophizes — and does so with humor and style. Based on the Dollman, he can tell stories, and he has many of them.

Lou’s story continues

Lou’s role in the second part will be even more significant. Her story is one of the central themes, touching on issues of life, care, and intergenerational connections.

In general, the press advises to play the original Death Stranding first if you want to fully understand the plot depth of the second game. It is available in the PlayStation Plus catalog, so subscribers can download it now.