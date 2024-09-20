Developers deliberately made Eloy «ugly» in Horizon Forbidden West, — insider

Developers from Guerrilla Games have purposefully changed the appearance of the main character Eloy in Horizon Forbidden West, making her less attractive. This was reported by an insider on Twitter.

The Horizon series of games has gained popularity due to its impressive graphics and fascinating storyline. However, fans have criticized Eloy’s appearance in the second installment of the franchise — Horizon Forbidden West. Many players left negative reviews because of this aspect.

The information about the deliberate change in Eloy’s appearance was published by a Twitter user under the nickname Mangalawyer. According to Tech4gamers, this account has a reputation as a reliable source that has previously reported reliable information about other game projects.

It’s rare for developers to reach out as whistleblowers, but some from Guerrilla Games did after I questioned Aloy’s face. A senior cinematic team member confirmed to a developer that Aloy was deliberately altered to look less pretty in Forbidden West. Pray for the remaster pic.twitter.com/Yqe2WcU8fV — LearningTheLaw (@Mangalawyer) September 18, 2024

According to Mangalawyer, he approached the developers of Guerrilla Games about Eloy’s appearance. One of the leading members of the team that worked on the cinematic scenes confirmed that the character’s appearance was deliberately changed to make her less attractive in Forbidden West.

This change could have affected the game’s sales. Horizon Zero Dawn sold nearly 25 million copies, while Forbidden West sold only 8 million. The difference is also noticeable on PC, where the number of players decreased by 50%.

A remaster of the first game in the series is currently in development. Guerrilla Games may change Eloy’s appearance again. However, given the ambiguous attitude of players to the idea of a remaster, further changes to the character’s appearance may negatively affect the perception of the game.

It is worth noting that this information is not officially confirmed. The developers have not yet commented on these rumors.

Source: Tech4gamers