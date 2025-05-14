DJI unveils Mavic 4 Pro with 6K 100/48/50 MP cameras and longer flight time for $2100

The world of personal drones has a new contender for leadership — DJI Mavic 4 Pro. The company has made a significant step forward compared to its predecessor, by offering an improved camera, longer flight time, higher speed, and a unique 360-degree rotating Infinity Gimbal. Let’s take a closer look.

The gimbal in the new DJI Mavic 4 Pro not only has the ability to rotate 360 degrees to capture video from different angles. It can also pivot to capture vertical videos and allows you to lift the camera up to 70° for dramatic shots.

DJI Mavic 4 Pro cameras

There are three cameras on the suspension at once:

The main camera is a 100-megapixel Hasselblad camera with a Four Thirds sensor and a 28 mm wide-angle lens. It has a variable aperture from f/2.0 to f/11.

A medium-focus camera with a 1/1.3-inch 48-megapixel sensor and a focal length of 70 mm (similar to the Mavic 3 Pro).

Telephoto camera with a 1/1.5-inch 50-megapixel sensor and a focal length of 168 mm (f/2.8 aperture). This is a significant improvement over the 12-megapixel 1/2-inch sensor in the 3 Pro.

DJI promises the same color reproduction across all three modules, so video editing will be easier. The cameras support 10-bit D-Log, D-Log M, and HLG profiles, and capture 4K/60p HDR video with a dynamic range of at least 13 stops.

The main camera supports 6K/60p recording and offers up to 16 stops of dynamic range. For slow-motion footage, 4K/120p mode is available on the main and mid-focus cameras, and 4K/100p on the telephoto camera. Additionally, the DJI Mavic 4 Pro is equipped with six «fisheye» cameras with low-light capabilities.

For video transmission, the new DJI O4+ system is used, which supports a signal at a distance of up to 41 km. If you stay within 30 km, you can get HDR video in 10-bit quality.

Flight characteristics

The UAV has two processors responsible for navigation and collision avoidance. The system detects obstacles in all directions even at a speed of 65 km/h. In good light, the drone can navigate in space even without GPS. The ActiveTrack 360° system allows you to track objects, even if they are partially hidden, and recognize vehicles at a distance of up to 200 meters.

Autonomy is provided by a new 95 Wh battery. Thanks to it, the drone can stay in the air for up to 51 minutes — 8 minutes longer than the Mavic 3 Pro. The maximum speed reaches 90 km/h.

Remote control and charging station

Along with the drone, DJI has introduced a new RC Pro 2 remote control. It has a 7-inch mini-LED screen and 128 GB of internal memory. The battery lasts for 4 hours of operation. To record sound, you can use the built-in microphone or connect the DJI Mic.

DJI QuickTransfer allows you to transfer video through the DJI Fly app at up to 80 MB/s with Wi-Fi 6 — support, even when the drone is already folded in the bag. You can also transfer data via a USB-C cable.

Additionally, a new Parallel Charging Hub is available that charges up to three batteries simultaneously. It distributes the energy so that the lowest-discharged battery is charged first and then all of them together. One battery charges in 50 minutes, three batteries in 90 minutes. The hub can also share energy between batteries (take energy from the most charged battery and distribute it among the others) or charge other devices (smartphones, laptops) as a regular power bank with a capacity of up to 100 W. Price of DJI Mavic 4 Pro The DJI Mavic 4 Pro drone is already available for order in Europe. The initial package includes the UAV itself with 64 GB of built-in storage, a battery, and a basic DJI RC 2 control panel. The price of this set is €2100. The €2700 Fly More Combo kit offers two additional batteries, a 100W USB-C power adapter, a charging station, and a carrying bag for all this equipment. The most expensive Creator Combo package includes a drone with 512GB of storage, a new DJI RC Pro 2 remote control, a 240W power adapter, and a USB C-to-C cable. The price of this kit is already €3540.

Interestingly, the DJI Mavic 4 Pro drone will not be sold officially in the United States, probably due to the trade war with exorbitant duties between the US and China or other restrictions.

Source: gsmarena