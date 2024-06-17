DJI drones will be banned in the US — The House of Representatives passed a law

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a ban on the sale of DJI drones in the United States. «The Countering CCP Drones Act is part of the annual NDAA legislation that allocates defense spending for the coming year.

The drone manufacturer DJI is based in China and controls more than 70% of the global drone market, which US lawmakers see as a threat. 6% of DJI shares are held by Chinese state-owned companies, which has led to concerns about national security and espionage risks. DJI’s success will also strengthen the Chinese economy.

«DJI poses an unacceptable risk to national security, it’s time to rid America of drones made by communist China», — says Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

The current legislation does not prohibit the use of DJI drones already purchased in the United States, only the sale of DJI products in the United States. However, DJI products are widely used in the United States, and the new law could be a concern. The new law still needs to pass the Senate and be signed by the President.

Regarding the ban on Chinese goods, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken recently explained: «We are focused only on the most sensitive technologies that could pose a threat to our security. We are not focused on stopping or deterring trade with China».

Source: Tom`s Hardware