Doctors use Apple Vision Pro during surgeries

The medical team at Cromwell Hospital in London used Apple Vision Pro during two spinal surgeries. The doctors call the device a «game-changing» tool, which confirms Apple’s claims that the headset has a future as a medical device.

The doctors themselves did not wear Vision Pro, but the operating room nurse reportedly wore virtual reality glasses during the preparation for the surgeries and during the procedures themselves. The Vision Pro was used to view virtual screens installed in the operating room to select instruments and monitor the progress of the surgery, transmits Gizmodo.

The software used at Cromwell Hospital was developed by eXeX —, a company that creates artificial intelligence applications for surgeons.

Working with eXeX to use Apple Vision Pro has made a significant difference to the way we care for our patients. It’s a real privilege to be the first team in the UK and Europe to use this software in surgery, and I look forward to seeing how the technology develops and the impact it can have on hospitals. — from hospital’s press release

According to a recent press release Apple’s Stryker promotes the myMako app for Vision Pro, which helps doctors develop surgical plans for hip and knee replacements using 3D models and other tools. Many other companies and developers use Vision Pro for medical training and education, creating applications such as Fundamental Surgery, CollaboratOR 3D, and Complete HeartX.