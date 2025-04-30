DOOM: The Dark Ages as a gift for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 graphics cards – a promotion has started in Ukraine

NVIDIA has announced the release of a special promotional set DOOM: The Dark Ages + GeForce RTX 50 Series. When purchasing certain devices, you can get a valuable gift.

Over the next three weeks, when purchasing a compatible graphics card (GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti or 5070) or a laptop with the appropriate discrete graphics cards (GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti or 5070), customers will receive DOOM: The Dark Ages Premium Edition ($99.99) as a gift.

The Premium Edition includes the following in addition to the game itself:

digital art book and soundtrack,

a set of Divinity skins,

early access to the game from May 13 (2 days before the release),

and the campaign DLC, which will be added later.

DOOM: The Dark Ages — is prequel to the games of the series. Experts have already been able to familiarize themselves with the idTech 8 engine and were extremely impressed. The game supports ray tracing, DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, and NVIDIA Reflex. All these technological solutions are designed to improve the quality of graphics in the game and increase performance.

Shortly after the game’s release, an update will be released that will add PC-exclusive Path Tracing technology. It will provide an additional improvement in the display of lighting with ray tracing on the GeForce RTX GPU. DLSS Ray Reconstruction — an advanced AI solution that replaces traditional noise reduction methods, improving image quality and performance will also be introduced.

The DOOM: The Dark Ages Premium Edition will last from April 30 to May 21, 2025. Ukrainian official sellers also participate in this promotion. The corresponding codes will be sent out every Thursday from the start of the promotion, but not earlier than 14 days from the date of purchase.