The trailer for the new Doom: The Dark Ages — a shooter set in the Middle Ages will be released in 2025

Bethesda and Id Software have shown a trailer for Doom: The Dark Ages, a prequel to the series. The new Doom will be released in 2025 on Xbox Series X and S, PC, and PlayStation 5. It is a game in a somewhat unusual medieval setting for Doom.

«In the prequel to Doom (2016), Doom: The Dark Ages, players look out from under the visor of the mighty Slayer as they battle demonic hordes in harsh, brutal combat in an epic cinematic story of gods, kings, and monsters. Complementing his superhuman abilities and powerful arsenal, the Slayer will also enlist his colossal robot Altan to battle titanic beasts and take back the skies on his fierce cybernetic jet battle dragon», — Xbox Wire.

According to a leaked Microsoft court document in 2023, a new Doom game was in development under the name Doom: Year Zero. Today, id Software and Microsoft officially reveal the project after the IDKFA trademark registration was spotted last month, in addition to the report mentioned above.

This is the first game in the franchise after the release of Doom Eternal in 2020 and its two DLCs, The Ancient Gods Part One and Part Two, released in 2020 and 2021.

Source: IGN