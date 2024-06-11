Downsizing and «international risks»: Playtika with offices in Ukraine decided to leave Belarus after all

Ukrainian-Israeli game developer Playtika has decided to officially liquidate its business in Belarus.

About reported dev.by, based on data from state registers.

Playtika leaves Belarus

It is known that the company’s liquidation procedure was officially launched at the end of April. The decision was made by the owner.

However, the official Playtika website still lists Belarus as one of the locations where the company has offices.

Why?

Most likely, the decision to close the offices in Belarus was not driven by political motives.

The announcement of the Minsk office closure coincided with a new round of global layoffs at Playtika. The media reported that 300-400 employees would be laid off in different locations. The team in Minsk expected that up to 50% of the office (about 150 people) might lose their jobs.

It should also be noted that the physical office in Minsk has been closed for most employees since the beginning of March. And the layoffs first became known in January. However, at that time it was planned that the team would work until the end of February. Later, the company’s top management adjusted its plans and shifted the deadline to April 30.

In early February, there was information that Playtika’s Ukrainian offices were also undergoing large-scale layoffs According to sources, «people were released on the same day as»

In Playtika’s quarterly reports in recent years, Belarus has been listed as a risk factor. In the financial statements for the past year, Playtika mentioned Belarus in the list of risks «related to international operations and property».