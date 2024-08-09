Dragon Age: The Veilguard promises the largest city in BioWare’s history

The Games section is published with the support of ?

The creators of the new Dragon Age have created what seems to be the largest city in the history of the franchise — Minratos, the capital of the Tevinter Empire, which players will be able to visit for the first time.

Developers toldthat drew inspiration from previous references to Minratos in the series. In particular, in Dragon Age: Inquisition, the character Dorian compared Orlei, one of the largest cities on the continent of Thedas, to Minratos, emphasizing the latter’s much larger scale. This comparison inspired the Bioware team to create a truly epic city that would exceed the expectations of fans of the universe.

The creators of the game set themselves an ambitious task — to embody the image of Minratos that would impress even the most demanding players. They realized that they would not be able to surpass the wildest fantasies of the fans, but they wanted to come as close as possible to their ideas.

Minratos in the game appears as a living city that is constantly growing. Players will be able to see both its dark corners and luxurious neighborhoods. The developers have created the city so that it impresses with its scale at every step. They paid special attention to the details that emphasize the grandeur of Minratos.

One of the challenges of development was the verticality of the city. To prevent players from getting lost on the streets of Minratos, the developers added architectural landmarks and unique elements that help to navigate and emphasize the densely populated city.

According to the developers, the daily life of an average Minratos resident seems more exciting than the everyday life of Queen Orleans, at least in terms of the scale of what can be seen. Players will be able to appreciate the size of the city and its impressive design by exploring various locations and observing the lives of its inhabitants.

