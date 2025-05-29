Drawings and data of Russia’s new nuclear facilities are now available online

The journalists analyzed more than 2 million documents from the Russian government procurement database, which reveal in detail Russian nuclear facilities and the involvement of Western companies in their modernization.

In particular, they were able to identify the location and layout of the facilities, as well as the involvement of companies from Europe. According to the Der Spiegel Russian procurement documents reveal some of the most secretive construction sites. This includes, for example, details such as floor plans and infrastructure details nuclear missile silos.

It was found that the German building materials and systems giant Knauf and numerous other European companies indirectly supplied equipment through small local and their own subsidiaries. At the time, Knauf condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and announced its intention to withdraw from the Russian market in 2024. The company told Der Spiegel that it only trades with independent dealers and cannot control who uses its materials.

Source Danwatch notes that the hundreds of detailed drawings of Russian nuclear facilities found in procurement databases — are an unprecedented security breach. According to the newspaper, the deepest parts of the modernization were also exposed nuclear energy Russia»

The journalists used proxy servers in Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus to circumvent network restrictions and access the documents. The publications describe in detail the internal structure of the bunkers and missile silos. The leaked documents, which date back to the summer of 2024, reveal numerous new facilities.

«Large bases were almost leveled and rebuilt from scratch. Hundreds of new barracks, watchtowers, control centers and storage facilities were built, and several kilometers of underground tunnels were dug», the Danish newspaper writes.

The report provides a detailed description of the security systems of nuclear bases, including electric fences, seismic and radiation sensors, explosion-proof doors, etc. Danwatch’s material identifies areas from which Russia can launch its most powerful long-range ballistic missiles. The journalists suggest that the leak could lead to the need to rebuild part of the nuclear infrastructure from scratch and multibillion-dollar costs. As of May 28, the Russian «secret» documents were still available online.

Source: Cybernews