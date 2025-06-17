«Dune 3»: Jason Momoa’s son will become Timothy Chalamet’s son

For the movie «Dune: The Messiah» cast the actors as Paul’s children Atrida and Chani — and the Momoa family is slowly taking over the franchise.

Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke, who are both teenagers, have been cast as twins. This is an important plot change: in the book «Dune Messiah» by Frank Herbert, the characters Leto 2 and Ganima appear only at the end and as newborns. But in Villeneuve’s film, they will be shown as adults, which means a significant jump in time and the transition of the story to the events of the next novel — «Children of Dune».

Nakoa-Wolfe makes his film debut as Summer 2, while his father Jason Momoa prepares to return as the resurrected Duncan Idaho. This time, the character will be a ghola created by Scytale (played by Robert Pattinson). Meanwhile, Ida Brooke, who will play the role of Ganima, is already familiar to viewers from the series «The Secret of the Bunker» and «The Primrose Railway Children».

Below is a spoiler for the book events «Dunes» about the role of Paul’s children Atrida and Chani

In the original story, Ganima and Summer 2 try to overthrow their aunt Alia, who is mired in political intrigue, and later Summer 2 becomes the Emperor. His transformation into a human-sandworm hybrid is the key line of the entire Herbert saga. Although the studio has not yet revealed details, it is clear that Villeneuve is taking the story beyond «Messiah of the Dune». This could be a full-fledged adaptation of two novels at once, or a selective combination of events to move faster to the transformation of Summer 2.

Filming will begin in the summer of 2025 and will run until the end of the year. Denis Villeneuve will once again direct and write the film. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa will return to the main cast, Anya Taylor-Joy, Florence Pugh and Javier Bardem. The premiere of «Dunes: Messiah» is scheduled for December 18, 2026.

