Anya Taylor-Joy begged Denis Villeneuve for a cameo in «Dune 2» — and almost lost her role because of her participation in «Furiosa»

The role of Alia played by Anya Taylor-Joy in the movie «Dune: Part Two» was short, but the actress told us what sacrifices she made for it. She barely persuaded director Denis Villeneuve, who was torn between the shooting schedules of «Dune» and «Furiosa», between Australia and Abu Dhabi.

In an interview with Variety, Taylor-Joy said that she was so passionate about the role that she was willing to «pull strings» to make it happen. This was easier said than done, as the actress was deeply involved in the filming of Furiosa» in Australia. She begged Villeneuve to appear in the film, even if it meant traveling to Abu Dhabi, where the filming was taking place. The director wanted her to be in the film, but he did not think that Ana would be able to combine the two films and that she would not be able to appear in the second «Dune».

The importance of the role is that the third «Dune» was only a concept at that time, and the appearance of the unborn Aliya in the second part could have been the first and last appearance of the actress in the franchise. Now the work on the movie «Dune: The Messiah» continues and there is more confidence in her appearance, although the film has not yet received the final «green light».

While working on «Furiosa», Taylor-Joy’s agents informed her that production on «Dune» had been suspended: Part Two» had begun without her. When she returned from Australia, Villeneuve said they could still shoot the scene. «I made a deal with the studio: as long as I stay within budget and do everything on time, I could do it,» the director said, according to the actress. Her cameo in the second part was pushed through, but the actress objected to appearing alone in the scene. Her role was hidden until the very last moment, even to the point where her face was blurred in early versions of the film. As a result, most people only learned about the role at the premiere.

