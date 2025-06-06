Dune: Awakening is out in early access — 100K online, but servers are barely «breathing»

On June 5, early access to the MMO Dune: Awakening — survival on Arakis, which everyone could not try, started.

Early access opened for those who purchased Deluxe or Ultimate Edition — on Steam it is 1549₴ and higher, while the basic version costs 1149₴. Formally, the purchase was supposed to provide full access on June 5, but the servers were unavailable. Players say that the client launches, the interface loads, but then — «no free server». Switching to other regions does not help, and the client itself does not generate any errors. There is no solo mode in the game, so it is simply impossible to play without an online connection.

«Thank you for purchasing a pre-order to play 5 days early — I was unable to play. The servers don’t allow», — the user says.

Despite some technical glitches, users remain optimistic — Dune: Awakening has already collected more than 3,600 reviews in Steamand 84% of them are positive. And the peak online reached 93,634 players — a personal record for Funcom. At the time of writing, more than 52,000 users are playing simultaneously, and the total number of subscribers to the project is over 206 thousand.

Most of all, gamers liked the atmosphere, music, graphics, and the availability of Ukrainian localization. Although there were some graphical problems — they are not so critical as to put the project in the «far drawer».

«The game is just fire! I liked it very much! Full Ukrainianization is a huge plus, it’s a pleasure to play in Ukrainian! The graphics are great, the atmosphere is perfectly conveyed, everything looks very stylish. On my RTX 2060, stable 60 FPS — optimization is on top. The grind is pleasant and not annoying, it draws you in gradually. The music is cool, right in the heart of the desert. The interface is user-friendly, everything is logical, every action feels important. I recommend it to all fans of Dune and survival games in general!» — write in the reviews.

The good character editor, beautiful animation of fabrics and fire were mentioned separately. But there was also criticism of the overloaded interface, which in some modes looks worse than Conan Exiles. Although another user called the interface user-friendly above — so here «is to taste».

Recall that Dune: Awakening — is about survival in the open world of Arakis. The game will be released on several platforms, including PC, PS5, and Xbox Series XS The release will take place on May 20but early access is already open — if you’re lucky enough to get in the queue for the server.

Source: Steam