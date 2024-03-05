Dune: Awakening is a new gameplay trailer for an MMO survival game set in the «Dune*] universe

Almost simultaneously with the release of the movie «Dune: Part Two», Funcom shared additional details and a new trailer for Dune: Awakening. This is a survival MMO set in the «Dune» universe on the planet Arakis.

The trailer gives an idea of how harsh the desert planet can be. The video shows giant worms that are apparently impossible to kill, combat ornithopters, and ample opportunities for base construction. The trailer does not focus on the pure survival element. Instead, it shows the construction of the base and fights with enemies. But given that this is «Dune», you will probably have to spend a lot of effort searching for water.

In addition to the game trailer, Funcom also released a longer featurette about the process of adapting «Dune» and, in particular, how the new game will expand on the visual storytelling of Denis Villeneuve’s films.

Dune: Awakening will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. However, the developers have not yet announced a release date.

