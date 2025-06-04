Elden Ring game director defeated all Nightreign bosses in solo and without relics

Elden Ring Nightreign game director Junya Ishizaki claims that he was able to defeat all the game’s bosses alone — without team play and without a single relic

In the interview CNET He claims to have completed Nightreign both in multiplayer and solo. And he did not need any bonuses that improve the character’s characteristics.

«Yes. I can hopefully give you reassurance to know that I have beaten all of the game’s bosses. I’ve seen everything it has to offer, both in multiplayer and as a solo player. So I want you and players to know that this is very possible, and I want you to have the confidence to give it a try yourself», — said Junya Ishizaki.

After the journalists asked if he had really completed all the bosses alone, Ishizaki replied: «Yes. And without relics».

Interestingly, just yesterday Nightreign received patch 1.01.1, which will balance the solo mode. Since the release of players complained about the lack of a duo in co-op, and that it’s too difficult to play spin-offs on your own. For example, some mechanics — in particular the respawn system — work much better in co-op. But with the 1.01.1 patch, users get more runes and have one free automatic respawn during boss fights.

Players have previously boasted that some Nightreign bosses can be defeated alone. However, it’s a bit easier to play a game that you developed yourself than to see it for the first time. Elden Ring Nightreign is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Source: IGN