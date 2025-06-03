The criticism worked — Elden Ring: Nightreign will get co-op for two by the end of 2025

FromSoftware has decided to calm down the dissatisfied players — a full-fledged two-player co-op in Elden Ring: Nightreign will be. But it’s a matter of time.

The developers plan to continue providing support after the successful release of Nightreign. The studio plans to release DLC (end of 2025) and a two-player mode. FromSoftware faced the following challenges after press criticism and players for the lack of a duet. Modders have already resolved the situation on PC, releasing a cooperative mod for two, but this is not an official mode and is not supported on consoles.

FromSoftware obviously heard the feedback, so the announcement of the new feature took place a few days after the release of Nightreign. Earlier, the studio admitted that forgot to realize the duet as it focused on the other two modes.

『ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN』の世界累計出荷本数が350万本を突破いたしました。プレイいただいている皆さん、誠にありがとうございます。… pic.twitter.com/PTPZA9qcZ5 — FROMSOFTWARE (@fromsoftware_pr) June 3, 2025

The second reason for the most common complaints is that FromSoftware made the solo mode too difficult. That’s why Nightreign received its first patch, which brings balance to the game. The patch adds free automatic respawning once after dying on each of the eight final bosses, as well as increases the number of expedition runes for players playing alone. The update also contains a number of general bug fixes.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

In addition, starting in June, the studio will gradually start releasing improved versions of the existing «Nightlords» —, which are likely to include stronger variations of Nightlords bosses. No details are available yet.

Meanwhile, Elden Ring: Nightreign has already sold more than 3.5 million copies worldwide, including 2 million in the first day. This was achieved thanks to pre-orders and early sales of the game. Elden Ring Nightreign is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Source: Games Radar