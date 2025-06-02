Elden Ring Nightreign on PC gets a mod that allows you to play only two players

Elden Ring Nightreign now has a duo mode on PC — players can play together without random partners thanks to a mod.

Elden Ring Nightreign — a cooperative spin-off in the Elden Ring — universe has received an unofficial mod that adds support for duo mode on PC. The modification was released by the famous modder Luke Yu, who previously created Seamless Co-op for the original Elden Ring. The new mod allows you to play together without the need to connect to servers or wait for a random third player.

Nightreign was conceived as a game for three or one, but many players were disappointed by the lack of opportunity to play it in pairs. And FromSoftware itself admitted that forgot to implement this mode. It has become one of the reasons for negative reviews on Steam. Among others complaints were the difficulty of solo play, lack of voice chat, and problems with finding partners.

The mod appeared almost immediately after the release. First, Yui published short video demonstrating a prototype duo mode, where the game does not connect to servers and allows you to play it together. Soon after, he uploaded the mod itself to the platform Nexus Mods, from where it can be downloaded by everyone.

Despite the criticism, the launch of Elden Ring Nightreign proved to be commercially successful. The game sold 2 million copies on the first day, and at its peak, more than 313 thousand players were playing it simultaneously on Steam. The game managed to overcome this mark thanks to pre-orders and early sales. This is an official figure that does not include Xbox and PlayStation, as the platforms do not publish data on the number of players. For comparison, last year’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion sold 5 million copies in three days.

Elden Ring Nightreign is currently available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Next week, an official patch is promised, which should make it a little easier for those playing solo.

Source: IGN / GameSpot