Elden Ring Nightreign can be played alone or in threes — the duo was not added to the DLC

FromSoftware forgot to add Elden Ring: Nightreign classic duet — so you’ll have to look for a third friend.

Nightreign focused on solo play and three-player co-op, but the classic — duos were left out. The developers didn’t plan to make it a «» feature, but the truth is that they simply forgot to implement this option. Director Junya Ishizaki admitted that the studio missed this point.

«The simple explanation is that during development this was simply overlooked as a two-player option, and we are very sorry about that. As we said before, our goal was to create a three-player cooperative game that was balanced for three players — that was the main focus and is the heart of Nightreign», — Ishizaki said.

Judging by the explanations, at the start of the game there will be no option to play together without a third random player. If you want to go raiding with a friend, you will either have to agree to another one in the party, play alone, or look for new friends.

«We put a lot of effort into creating this experience that would be accessible to solo players as far as the rules and new systems allowed», — the director explained.

As for the two-player mode, its appearance is quite likely. The team is considering adding it after the release, but there are no more details at this time. It should be easier for single players in Nightreign than in the classic Elden Ring, so perhaps players will not go to court with absurd statements. The system automatically adjusts the difficulty level depending on the number of people in the group. In addition, the game has self-revival points — especially for those who do not want to depend on their partners. But the trio — is the main goal of the game, and most of the challenges are balanced for this team.

Nightreign will be released on May 30, 2025. It will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. We already know how much the add-on weighs and system requirements, which are not too different from the original.

Source: IGN