Engineer creates a case that turns iPhone into a portable Nintendo console

A worthy addition to the wave emulators of retro games in the App Store.

The engineer created an iPhone case called Weirdboy, and its main feature is that it can easily turn into a Game Boy — a popular Nintendo handheld console.

The controller case is printed on a 3D printer and, judging by the video, is currently only used with the iPhone 13 Pro — but in waiting listwhich can be filled out by potential customers, it is said that models for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro are also in development.

The controller itself is located at the bottom of the iPhone and, with a few movements, turns the on-screen buttons into digital buttons that mimic the Game Boy buttons, bringing the experience as close as possible to the real thing. Edition iMore clarifies that Weirdboy is also designed to be played on Game Boy DMG and Game Boy Color via the Delta emulator.

It is not known how much the device will cost — however, the creator in the same waiting list offers to vote for a potential price ($15-20, $20-25, or above $25).