Apple allowed game emulators in the App Store and made some other concessions for apps

Apple eases App Store restrictions and opens the market for retro game emulators. The company has officially announcedthat game emulators will be able to appear in the App Store worldwide and offer games for download. Games must be legal, and pirated content is not allowed.

This move will allow emulators of retro consoles that are already available on Android to port their apps to iPhone. Game emulators have long been banned in iOS, forcing iPhone owners to look for workarounds, including jailbreaking. The permission will also reduce the influence of third-party app stores authorized in the EU, which may also offer emulators.

Apple has also updated the rules for «super apps». They now state that mini-games and mini-programs in these apps must use HTML5, i.e. not be regular iOS apps. This change is likely a response to an antitrust lawsuit in the United States that accuses the company of trying to eradicate cloud apps and super apps. Earlier, Apple allowed streaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now in the App Store.

Apple is also responding to pressure from the European Commission. In another rule update, the company said it will now allow music streaming apps in the European Union to contain links that direct users to third-party purchases and mention price information. Developers were also allowed to request users’ e-mail addresses to offer services and payment.

