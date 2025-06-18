Face made of 3D printer — British man is the first in the world to receive an unusual prosthesis

Resident of the United Kingdom Dave Richards from Devon became the first person in the world to receive a facial prosthesis printed on a 3D printer.

It is noted that in July 2021, the 75-year-old Richards was hit by a drunken car driver while he was riding a bicycle. As a result, the Briton suffered serious injuries to his face and ribs.

The man later had to undergo a large number of surgeries to restore his face in the hospital Southmead in Bristol and long-term rehabilitation. At the Bristol 3D Medical Center, Richards received a large orbital facial prosthesis and splints to treat scars on his neck.

Bristol 3D Medical Center is considered to be the first medical center in the UK to 3D visualization and printing are combined in one room. Prostheses at Bristol 3D Medical Center are created using a PEEK 3D printer manufactured by Mini Factory. This is a huge 3D printing system that features a chamber that heats up to 250°C, which helps ensure print quality.

In addition, employees Bristol 3D Medical Center can be used by 3D models of damaged organs to help surgeons determine exactly where they need to operate and whether there are any problematic areas to avoid, such as blood vessels and nerves. The scanner can create a digital map of a person’s body while in a specially designed planning room.

Earlier, we wrote that scientists from the University of Edinburgh had been able to printed on a 3D printer a soft robot suitable for mass production.

Meanwhile, researchers from the University of New South Wales in Sydney developed a flexible 3D bioprinterwhich can apply organic material to human body tissue from the inside. Unlike other approaches to bioprinting — this system is minimally invasive and will help avoid major surgeries or organ removal in the future.

Researchers from the University of East Anglia developed a resin, that could change the way intraocular lenses are manufactured. These are artificial lenses that help restore clarity of vision and other eye conditions after surgery.

Source: BBC