Fans of «Star Wars» deciphered a secret message about the second season of «Ahsoka»

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The clue was hidden in the first episode of the first season.

Almost a year after the premiere of «Ahsoka», fans of «Star Wars» have uncovered a secret message hidden in the first episode. This is the discovery, made public on Reddit, was the latest in a series of Easter eggthat the creators of the series posted during the first season. For encryption, they used the fictional Sith language ur-kittatwhich can be fully translated.

The decrypted message contains the following text:

«The three set out on a journey, and without their knowledge, they cannot return. The path connects near and far, across the sky from star to star. Despite the powerful forces that oppose them, the three defend this secret path. So keep a watchful eye on the path, for if you go off it, you will perish».

Fans assume that «three» in a message — is The gods of Mortisknown as Father, Son and Daughter. These characters have already appeared in the animated series «Clone wars», and they were also shown in the finale of the first season of «Ahsoka» in the form of huge statues.

The Mortis gods symbolize different aspects of the Force: The Son represents the dark side, the Daughter the light, and the Father the balance between them. Some fans have drawn parallels between these deities and characters from the saga, including Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, and Bylan Skoll.

The reference to the path connecting the near and the far probably refers to the Path to Perdidea, an intergalactic route that plays a key role in the series. This hints that the second season of «Ahsoka» will explore the characters’ attempts to find this long-lost path to another galaxy in greater depth.

The story continues.#Ahsoka Season 2 now in development with Dave Filoni. pic.twitter.com/1s2wqoqouy — Ahsoka (@ahsokaofficial) January 10, 2024

The concept art for the second season depicts Ahsoka and Sabine atop the Mortis statues that Bailan finds at the end of the first season. This indicates that the heroines may be following Baelan on the journey described in the mysterious message.

The release date of the second season of «Ahsoka» is currently unknown. You can learn more about the first season from of our review.

Source: Kotaku

