«Final Destination Bloodlines» broke the world’s strangest record by setting a pensioner on fire

The upcoming and sixth film in the cult 25-year-old horror franchise «Final Destination» (official title — «Final Destination Bloodlines») takes gore to a new level and breaks one of the strangest world records by setting a 71-year-old stuntwoman on fire.

It’s a scene seen in one of the movie’s trailers, which shows a 120-meter Skyview Tower with a 360-degree view (the tower is fictional, but somewhat reminiscent of the CN Tower in Toronto or the Space Needle in Seattle) suddenly catching fire and starting to disintegrate. At this time, people attending a party on the top floor of the building begin to fall through the glass floor, some of them burning to death — like stuntwoman Yvette Ferguson, who came out of retirement at the age of 71 just to play this role.

Still from the movie «Final Destination Bloodlines» / Warner Bros.

«We set a lot of different people on fire, and we broke a world record with Yvette», — said «The Family Curse» director Zach Lipovsky in an interview Entertainment Weekly. «He was the oldest person ever to be set on fire on camera».

Despite the claims of the creative team of «Destination» about the record for «arson of the oldest person», representatives of the Guinness World Records have not yet confirmed this achievement — and the application is still pending.

«I was next to her. Everyone started clapping. She was so excited,» recalls 25-year-old actress Breck Bessinger, who took on one of the lead roles in «Destination 6» and was present during the filming of the scene with Yvette.

Yvette herself she added a picture of the arson on Instagram, where, by the way, you can see a comment from her daughter — Becky Ferguson. The girl followed in her mother’s footsteps, and recently appeared as a stuntwoman for Ellie and Abby in the series «The last of us» (first stalker she also played in the series).



According to the official synopsis, «Destination: Ancestral Curse» will focus on the story of a college student Stephanie, who is constantly tormented by the same nightmare; eventually, she sets out to find the only person who can save her family and break the cycle of horrific events.

Adam Stein directed the film alongside Lipovski, and the main roles, in addition to Bessinger, were played by Caitlin Santa Juana, Theo Briones, Richard Harmon, Aries Patrick Joyner, Ria Kilstedt, Anna Lore, Breck Bessinger, Tony Todd and others.

Early reactions have previously defined the movie as decent and «absolutely crazy» continuation franchise. The new «Final Destination» will debut in Ukraine on May 15.