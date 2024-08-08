Final trailer of Black Myth: Wukong — epic battles, new characters and plot details

The Games section is published with the support of ?

The video contains new battle scenes, story inserts, new levels and characters.

Game Science presented the final trailer for Black Myth: Wukong before its official release on August 20. The developers emphasize that all the gameplay footage was shot on a personal computer.

Black Myth: Wukong — is a third-person game based on the classic Chinese novel «Journey to the West». Players will control the Monkey King using his unique abilities. The developers promise 72 different skills and numerous bosses to fight.

The game offers a variety of opponents, each of which has its own strengths. As the Chosen One, the player will be able to combine different staff techniques, spells, weapons, and equipment to find the optimal battle strategy. Judging by what has been shown, the gameplay is largely based on dodging enemy attacks, reminiscent of a mixture of Sekiro and Dark Souls.

NVIDIA has announced that Black Myth: Wukong will have full ray tracing support on PCs, including global lighting, shadows, and reflections. The game will also support NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 Frame Generation and Ray Reconstruction technologies. There is no information about AMD FSR 3.0 support yet, but since the game is based on Unreal Engine 5, developers may add it later.

In June 2024, Game Science released the official system requirements for the PC version of the game. The developers also confirmed the use of Denuvo security technology.

