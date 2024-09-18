Fintech giant Revolut is preparing its own stablecoin

The Crypto section comes out with the support of ?

While everyone is sounding the alarm about dubious activities and lack of transparency of the issuer of the top stablecoin UDST — Tetherwhose collapse could bring down its competitors, Revolut suddenly announces its intention to launch its own label.

The fintech giant has recently obtained a banking license in the UK, is valued at $45 billion, and is actively working on creating this digital asset.

A representative of Revolut confirmed to Coindesk its intention to expand its cryptocurrency offerings, emphasizing compliance with all requirements and standards, as the company aims to become a «safe place» for the crypto community.

«Cryptocurrency is a significant part of our vision of banking without borders. We have a clear mission to become the most secure and accessible cryptocurrency service provider», — said a Revolut spokesperson.

Tether’s USDT with a capitalization of $121.25 billion is the leader of the stablecoin market. Circle’s USDC ranks second with $35.54 billion.

Earlier, such companies as PayPal, Ripple, and BitGo have already announced their intention to issue their own stablecoins.

PayPal has already launched PYUSD. Since August 2024, Ripple USD (RUSD) has been undergoing testing in the XRP Ledger mainnet. On September 18, BitGo announced that the USDS launch is scheduled for January 2025.

